SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 25, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 25, 2021.
Ernest Jackson Jr., 58, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; criminal mischief.
Edward Earl Stanley Jr., 33, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Laurissa Joanne Ford, 42, Lafayette: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Samuel David George Jr., 29, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; obliteration of a mark on a firearm.
Carl Alan Bernstein, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jonathan Mckinley Ross, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Kimble Purnel Derouen, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jimmy Kirk Loveless III, 38, Cameron: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
