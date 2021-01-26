REPORT: Former McNeese coach Matt Viator to join UL Lafayette coaching staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese head coach Matt Viator is set to join the coaching staff of the Cowboys’ arch-rival UL Lafayette, according to a report from Andrew Clay with KATC.
The move will keep Viator in the Sun Belt following his departure from ULM in December. After five years with the Warhawks, the school fired Viator following an 0-10 season. ULM was 19-39 overall under Viator.
Before ULM, Viator spent 10 seasons as head coach of McNeese, leading the Cowboys to a 77-33 record, including a 10-0 regular season in his final year.
