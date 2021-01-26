McNeese baseball announces 2021 schedule

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese will toss out its first pitch to the 2021 baseball season on February 19 when it opens a three-game weekend series at five-time College World Series participant and two-time CWS runner-up Alabama.
The weekend will be the first three of a 57-game schedule that includes non-conference home games against Louisiana-Lafayette, UT Arlington, Prairie View and Alcorn State, as well as a 40-game Southland Conference schedule.
In addition to a three-game series at Alabama, the Cowboys will visit LSU, UL Lafayette and Louisiana Tech in non-league games.
McNeese will play 29 of the 57 games at home which are expected to be played at Joe Miller Ballpark, aka “The Jeaux.”
“Just having the opportunity to play at home this year is incredible,” said head coach Justin Hill. “Our grandstands will be unable to be used for fans but we have other great places to watch the game at The Jeaux. I know our guys are excited to play in front of our friends and family. We can’t wait to take the field.”
McNeese will open its home slate on March 5 against Prairie View for a four-game series then will follow up with ULL on March 3. After hitting the road Mar. 5-7 to Louisiana Tech, the Cowboys will begin conference play at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a four-game series.
The league moved to four-game series this spring for a total of 40 conference games to be played. All Cowboy home Southland series will carry a 6 p.m. start on Friday, Saturday doubleheader beginning at 2, and the finale on Sunday at 1.
Following the AMCC series, McNeese will visit HBU (Mar. 19-21), will host Stephen F. Austin (Mar. 26-28), and will play at Southeastern Louisiana (Apr. 1-3) before taking a trip to 6-time CWS champion SLU on Apr. 6.
Other conference series McNeese will host are against Incarnate Word (Apr. 9-11), New Orleans (Apr. 30-May 2), and Nicholls (May 14-15), and will host a non-conference weekend series against UT Arlington Apr. 23-25.
The Southland Conference Tournament will be played May 26-29 at a site yet to be determined.
Information about game admission, allowable capacity due to COVID guidelines, and operations will be announced in the coming days.
2021 McNeese Baseball Schedule
Date Day Opponent Site Time
Feb. 19 Friday at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 p.m.
Feb. 20 Saturday at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 2 p.m.
Feb. 21 Sunday at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 1 p.m.
Feb. 26 Friday Prairie View Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
Feb. 27 Saturday Prairie View Lake Charles, La. 4 p.m.
Feb. 28 Sunday Prairie View Lake Charles, La. 12 p.m. (DH)
Mar. 3 Wednesday ULL Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
Mar. 5 Friday at Louisiana Tech Ruston, La. 6 p.m.
Mar. 6 Saturday at Louisiana Tech Ruston, La. 2 p.m.
Mar. 7 Sunday at Louisiana Tech Ruston, La. 1 p.m.
Mar. 12 Friday *A&M-Corpus Christi Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
Mar. 13 Saturday *A&M-Corpus Christi Lake Charles, La. 2 p.m. (DH)
Mar. 14 Sunday *A&M-Corpus Christi Lake Charles, La. 1 p.m.
Mar. 19 Friday *at HBU Houston, Texas 2 p.m.
Mar. 20 Saturday *at HBU Houston, Texas 1 p.m. (DH)
Mar. 21 Sunday *at HBU Houston, Texas 2 p.m.
Mar. 26 Friday *Stephen F. Austin Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
Mar. 27 Saturday *Stephen F. Austin Lake Charles, La. 2 p.m. (DH)
Mar. 28 Sunday *Stephen F. Austin Lake Charles, La. 1 p.m.
Apr. 1 Thursday *at Southeastern La. Hammond, La. 6 p.m.
Apr. 2 Friday *at Southeastern La. Hammond, La. 2 p.m. (DH)
Apr. 3 Saturday *at Southeastern La. Hammond, La. 1 p.m.
Apr. 6 Tuesday at LSU Baton Rouge, La. 6:30 p.m.
Apr. 9 Friday *Incarnate Word Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
Apr. 10 Saturday *Incarnate Word Lake Charles, La. 2 p.m. (DH)
Apr. 11 Sunday *Incarnate Word Lake Charles, La. 1 p.m.
Apr. 16 Friday *at Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas 6:30 p.m.
Apr. 17 Saturday *at Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas 2 p.m. (DH)
Apr. 18 Sunday *at Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas 1 p.m.
Apr. 21 Wednesday at ULL Lafayette, La. 6 p.m.
Apr. 23 Friday UT-Arlington Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
Apr. 24 Saturday UT-Arlington Lake Charles, La. 2 p.m.
Apr. 25 Sunday UT-Arlington Lake Charles, La. 1 p.m.
Apr. 27 Tuesday Alcorn State Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
Apr. 30 Friday *New Orleans Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
May 1 Saturday *New Orleans Lake Charles, La. 2 p.m. (DH)
May 2 Sunday *New Orleans Lake Charles, La. 1 p.m.
May 7 Friday *at Northwestern State Natchitoches, La. TBA
May 8 Saturday *at Northwestern State Natchitoches, La. TBA (DH)
May 9 Sunday *at Northwestern State Natchitoches, La. TBA
May 14 Friday *Nicholls Lake Charles, La. 6 p.m.
May 15 Saturday *Nicholls Lake Charles, La. 2 p.m. (DH)
May 16 Sunday *Nicholls Lake Charles, La. 1 p.m.
May 20 Thursday *at Central Arkansas Conway, Ark. 6 p.m.
May 21 Friday *at Central Arkansas Conway, Ark. 1 p.m. (DH)
May 22 Saturday *at Central Arkansas Conway, Ark. 1 p.m.
May 26-29 at SLC Tourney TBD
