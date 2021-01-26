LAUNDRY WORLD PREPARING FOR A COMEBACK

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The owner of Laundry World located in Lake Charles is preparing to make a comeback after being closed for several months due to hurricane related damage.
Paul Pettefer, Laundry World owner, has made it a mission of his to try to get his business back up and running again as soon as possible.
Pettefer watched the roof get ripped right off of his building during Hurricane Laura.
As a result, Pettefer has to completely gut his entire building and start working from the ground up.
Throughout all of this, he has continued to make repairs but is looking forward to serving his community once again.
To Pettefer World Laundry is so much more than a laundromat, it’s a place for people to come to to feel better and smell better.
“I pushed as hard as we could. We want to be open. We want to serve our guests. Everyone needs to wash their clothes, he said. All the basics. We just can’t work any harder to make sure we are taking care of all our guests. We are so proud to be apart of such an amazing community and love on our neighbors and serve them.... Including their clothes washed.”
Pettefer hopes to have his business back up and running by the middle of February.
He says he’s only a few weeks out from making it better than it was before.
