Lake Charles City Council sends resolution to state officials regarding hurricane insurance claims

“It has been six months since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana and many are still waiting on help from their homeowner’s insurance policies,” said Councilman John Ieyoub. “From having to fight for adequate dollars to repair homes to their pre-storm conditions, to trying to obtain reimbursement for unexpected living expenses, our residents are fighting an uphill battle that they just simply should not have to fight, especially on policies they’ve paid for over the years.”