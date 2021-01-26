I-10 Eastbound blocked due to jack-knifed 18 wheeler

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are blocked due to a jack-knifed 18 wheeler near Jennings.
According to Louisiana State Police, it was a single-vehicle crash at milepost 62.
While both lanes are blocked, motorists are being allowed to pass on the outside shoulder of the roadway to get by.
Crews are working to get the damaged vehicle removed, but there is no estimated time of when the roadway will be cleared.
Please use www.511la.org or visit the 511 mobile app for updates.
