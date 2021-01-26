Heartbreaking look at Fultondale neighborhood hit by tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in a Fultondale neighborhood woke up to a heartbreaking reality Tuesday morning. Their homes are gone.
A tornado cut a destructive path through neighborhoods off New Castle Road and Carson Road late Monday night.
At least one person was killed in the storm, 29 others were hurt.
Survey crews with the National Weather Service found at least high-end EF-2 tornado damage, indicating winds of 135 mph.
Homes were reduced to rubble along New Castle, with some exposing kitchens that are still standing.
Debris from homes, cars and trees is spread everywhere. There was even a ball cap stuck into a wall.
WBRC FOX6 News reporter Russell Jones spoke with a man who survived the tornado with his wife by lying in a bathtub.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.