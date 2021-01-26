FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and muggy start, sunshine and cooler weather ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cloudy and muggy start for those along and south of I-10 with a little bit of a cooler start for areas just to the north. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50′s for areas further to the north and in the lower and middle 60′s for areas further to the south, we all warm into the afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine possible.
The pesky front that was moving through yesterday is continuing to take its sweet time in clearing the area as we are still getting some showers along and south of I-10 this morning. Overall the rain chances are much lower today as the front pushes off to the east, but at least through the morning a stray shower is possible for our southern most areas. Moving through the day we do see temperatures warming as we are back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for the afternoon, and the question is do we see some sunshine. Models continue to thin clouds out for areas north of I-10, which would allow for a few peaks of sunshine into the afternoon, but for areas along and south clouds look to hold more firmly and that will limit our opportunity. Our next system will be tracking along the coast heading into tonight and our Wednesday, which keeps that cloud cover closer to the coast, but as it races away on Wednesday the chances of sunshine increases greatly for everyone.
Overnight temperatures cool down nicely back into the lower and middle 50′s as we track the greatest chances of rain off to our south and east for Wednesday morning before we clear out and bring back the sunshine and cooler weather to end the week. Highs Wednesday will be slightly cooler as we only reach the middle and upper 60′s as winds turn back out of the north and bring in cooler and drier air. If you are a fan of the cooler weather and sunshine I have even better news heading into Thursday as high pressure builds in and that will keep us in the middle and upper 50′s throughout the day.
Sunshine will be sticking around for the end of the week as well as we see the high slowly sliding to the east throughout our Friday allowing temperatures to reach the lower 60′s once again, which is where we should be for this time of year. Winds do turn back out of the south for Saturday and into Sunday as our next front approaches from the west and that will bring us the chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. For now we just have to get through today, then we can look forward to more widespread sunshine. Have a great Tuesday everyone!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
