FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and muggy start, sunshine and cooler weather ahead

The pesky front that was moving through yesterday is continuing to take its sweet time in clearing the area as we are still getting some showers along and south of I-10 this morning. Overall the rain chances are much lower today as the front pushes off to the east, but at least through the morning a stray shower is possible for our southern most areas. Moving through the day we do see temperatures warming as we are back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for the afternoon, and the question is do we see some sunshine. Models continue to thin clouds out for areas north of I-10, which would allow for a few peaks of sunshine into the afternoon, but for areas along and south clouds look to hold more firmly and that will limit our opportunity. Our next system will be tracking along the coast heading into tonight and our Wednesday, which keeps that cloud cover closer to the coast, but as it races away on Wednesday the chances of sunshine increases greatly for everyone.