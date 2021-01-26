Experts advise community to take charge following Walmart homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Questions tonight after a deadly stabbing involving children in Lake Charles. A 13-year old girl was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and three other girls face principal to second-degree murder charges. The community is wrestling with questions on how to prevent something like this from ever happening in the future.
With the events of Saturday night’s homicide transpiring so quickly, community advocate Cary Chavis says the youth surrounding those arrested and the victim are coping with a lot.
“A lot of them have expressed that they don’t understand, or did not understand that the situation can happen so quickly. That maybe, one of the kids didn’t go there with the intention of fighting and so forth, but how things can happen so very fast and there are results that have lasting effects.”
This is the second time in the past six months that a juvenile has been accused of a serious crime.
“Grief is hard for us as adults to deal with. I think for young people, it’s numbness, right? They have dealt with so many of their young classmates who have died, and went to so many funerals and seen so many young people die.”
Chavis says it’s the entire community that needs to step up.
“That store was full of adults, and no one felt like this incident mattered enough to get involved and step in and try to break the fight up. As a whole, we have to be the change we want to see.”
It’s something licensed counselor from Lake Area Counseling, Joel Daugherty, says starts at home, even if that means parents take immediate action.
“When you hear a 13-year-old killing a 15-year-old, that’s a huge thing, so for parents to help sort through those things, I think that’s essential. When you’re talking 13, 14, 15 years old, a parent’s got to do what a parent’s got to do, and if you have any suspicion that something’s not right with your child then you need to go ahead and take action, and take their phones and do what you have to do.”
There are resources available for families and friends dealing with Saturday night’s homicide.
The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests may be pending.
