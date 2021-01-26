Election officials: LC mayor candidate lives outside city limits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Qualifying wrapped up Friday for various offices including mayor of Lake Charles. Incumbent Nic Hunter faces three challengers -- and election officials confirm at least one does not have an address within the city limits of Lake Charles.
To qualify, candidates must meet certain requirements. And to run for Lake Charles mayor you must live inside the city. Most would say “city limits” but one candidate disputes that wording.
The Lake Charles Charter says the mayor of Lake Charles must be a “qualified elector of the city.”
Election officials say mayoral challenger Joshua Cathedralle Lewis has a mailing address and separate address where he lives -- and neither is in the city limits.
But Lewis, still considers himself a Lake Charles resident and says he qualifies.
“What is the definition of the word domicile? The definition of the word domicile is where one resides. If you look on all of my bills, if you look on my driver’s license, it states Lake Charles, Louisiana. All of my documents state Lake Charles, Louisiana. Every document that I have, I was born and raised here,” he said.
Election officials advised Lewis he appears to live outside city limits, but he was allowed to continue to sign up for the race - as per state law.
Still, elections co-director Jean Ann East, with the Calcasieu Clerk of Court’s Office, says it could cost him.
“We went over the precautions of what could happen if he qualified, that someone could contest his qualifications and that would lead to probably a court hearing and possibly him being cast with all the cost,” she said.
Any qualified elector within the city can file suit to challenge a candidate’s qualifications. The deadline for challenges in this election is 4:30 Friday. So far, no one has challenged Lewis’s candidacy.
To challenge a candidacy, a qualified elector could start by contacting the district attorney’s office or by hiring their own attorney. Any candidate who does not qualify, if elected, may face another challenge after the election.
The election is March 20. Any runoff would take place April 24.
