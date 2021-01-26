Cowboys visit Colonels looking to start win streak

THIBODAUX – McNeese will look to start a Southland Conference winning streak on Wednesday but must get by a tough Nicholls team in its home gym.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Colonels’ Stopher Gym. The game will broadcast on the McNeese Radio Network (92.1 FM and mymagiclc.com). The game can also be viewed line on the Nicholls Athletics YouTube page
The Cowboys (7-9, 1-5 SLC) are coming off a 74-71 win over HBU this past Saturday in what was the team’s first league and road win of the season. Wednesday at Nicholls will mark the second of five straight away from home for the Cowboys.
Nicholls (9-5, 6-1 SLC) has won seven straight games, six of those coming in league play where it sits just a half-game out of first place. The Colonels defeated Carver College, 105-60 on Sunday in non-conference action, one day after posting an 86-62 win over New Orleans to notch their sixth consecutive conference win.
The Colonels are 4-1 at home this season with their only loss coming in the league opener against current first place, Sam Houston, by an 84-81 score.
The Cowboys have four players scoring double-figures on the season, led by KeyShawn Feazell’s 14.4 average. Dru Kuxhausen follows with a 12.8 mark the there’s A.J. Lawson at 12.5 and Carlos Rosario at 11.1.
Feazell leads the league in rebounding with a 10.4 average while Rosario has been great the last four games, averaging 17 points per game while knocking down 81 percent of his shots (29 for 36).
The Colonels have two players averaging double-digits in scoring – Ty Gordon (14.5) and Najee Garvin (12.8).
The two teams split last season’s series, Nicholls winning 80-56 in Thibodaux on March 4 while the Cowboys posted an 80-74 win on Jan. 29 in front of a packed H&HP Complex.
