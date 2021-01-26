COVID-19 postpones Spurs vs. Pelicans game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within both the Spurs and Pelicans, neither team has the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game.
