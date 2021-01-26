COVID-19 postpones Spurs vs. Pelicans game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Trey Lyles (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Chris Finch | January 25, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 9:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within both the Spurs and Pelicans, neither team has the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game.

