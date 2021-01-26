Cassidy on impeachment: “I am not going to pre-judge, I am going to listen to the evidence.”

“If worst-case scenario, there’s evidence the president received an FBI briefing, that people were putting out pipe bombs with the intent to kill people...that would be the worst-case scenario for the president,” Cassidy said. “If, on the other hand, the president didn’t know any of this, and he’s basically just giving - like you would at a football game - a ‘fight, fight, fight’ - that’s another thing. I’m not going to pre-judge.