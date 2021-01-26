Cassidy on impeachment: “I am not going to pre-judge, I am going to listen to the evidence.”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the senate. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy along with other acting members of the senate were sworn in Tuesday for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
“As a senator, I am to serve as a juror and I just tell people I’ll listen to the evidence and seek out as much as possible what the truth is and that will determine how I vote,” said Cassidy.
House Democrats are hoping that strong Republican denunciations of Trump after the Jan. 6 riot will translate into a conviction and a separate vote to bar Trump from holding office again.
Sen. Cassidy gave his thoughts on the impending trial and his views on the country’s future under the Biden administration.
“I am not going to pre-judge, I am going to listen to the evidence,” Cassidy said.
The Senate is taking up the charge of ‘incitement of insurrection’ and whether or not trump knew violent acts would be committed on January 6th.
“If worst-case scenario, there’s evidence the president received an FBI briefing, that people were putting out pipe bombs with the intent to kill people...that would be the worst-case scenario for the president,” Cassidy said. “If, on the other hand, the president didn’t know any of this, and he’s basically just giving - like you would at a football game - a ‘fight, fight, fight’ - that’s another thing. I’m not going to pre-judge.
Cassidy also spoke on the current climate within the GOP and if a second impeachment could incite more division.
“I think it’s way too soon to say how it’s going to affect the country. Either way, it goes, I hear an earful from people on both sides of the issue.”
Following the Biden administration’s announcement of changes within the oil and gas sector, the senator also spoke about the impact on Louisiana’s economy. He’s concerned about the new pause and the possibility of a ban on new drilling permits on federal waters.
“We know from the 6-month moratorium after the BP oil spill that putting a hold on new leases totally disrupts job creation.”
In response to the Biden administration suspending new oil and gas leases on federal land for 60 days, oil and gas companies in the South and Southwest warned that doing so would impact hundreds of thousands of jobs and destroy the economy of some states.
Under the new Biden Administration, the Acting Interior Secretary signed a 60-day Temporary Suspension of Delegated Authority, which among other directives suspends the issuance of federal onshore and offshore oil and natural gas leasing permits.
The American Petroleum Institute fears Biden’s move could force the U.S. to rely on foreign sources and cost nearly one million jobs across the country.
As for the impeachment trial...democrats would need the support of 17 republicans. The impeachment trial is slated for Feb. 8th.
