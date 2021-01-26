Calcasieu Parish fire station destroyed by Laura

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) -The Ward 6 Fire Department was one of those hit hard by the storms. Even though Hurricane Laura devastated one of their stations, they’re still working to keep the area safe.
2020 was a record year, not just for hurricanes and Covid, but also for emergency responders in Calcasieu Parish. Ward 6 District 1 Fire Chief Todd Parker said they’ve had a record number of calls while the number of responders are at all time low.
“The community may just not realize volunteers are needed in the fire service in their area,” said Parker.
His jurisdiction is chartered for 60 volunteers, and right now they only have 18.
“So the call volume has increase while the volunteer membership has decreased.”
Even with a small staff, the department still managed to respond to emergencies during Hurricane Laura - which cause major damage to some fire stations.
Now an empty lot takes place on the grounds that once housed one of Ward 6′s fire departments - the LA-27 location was the hardest hit according to Parker.
“Inside that station, were two fire trucks, our breathing air compressor, that we refill all of our air cylinders with, and a brush fire unit.”
Despite the damage, the department has a plan to keep the location operational. Parker says they will be getting a temporary garage to keep two fire trucks and set up a RV for volunteers.
The volunteer fire departments are in desperate need of more volunteers. Parker says there’s a position for anybody who is looking to help. Aside from emergency response, they are looking for volunteers to run social media, file paperwork, answer calls, and even photograph incidents.
If you are interested in volunteering for Ward 6 District or leaning more CLICK HERE.
