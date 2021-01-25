Six former LSU Tigers headed to Super Bowl 55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers will be well represented in Super Bowl 55. Six former Tigers are on the active rosters of the Chiefs and Bucs. The six players in the most of any school.
Tampa Bay has three former Tigers on their roster. Devin White, New Orleans native Leonrad Fournette, and Kevin Minter. Fournette scored a touchdown Sunday against Green Bay.
The Chiefs also have three Tigers. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, and Tyrann Mathieu. Williams and Edwards-Helaire scored touchdowns for Kansas City against Buffalo.
Mathieu and Fournette also attended the same high school, St. Augustine.
