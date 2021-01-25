LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen announces LSU offer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On the heels of the greatest season in Lake Charles College Prep football history, rising senior TreVonte’ Citizen announced on Twitter he’s received a scholarship offer to play football at LSU. Citizen also holds offers from the likes of Colorado, Penn State, Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Citizen is a 2022 four-star recruit that’s listed at 5′11″and 200 pounds on his 247Sports recruiting profile. The LCCP running back and linebacker ran a 4.5 40-time as a sophomore according to coaches.
Citizen had his best season as a Trailblazer a year ago rushing for 576 yards on just 56 carries. He totaled over 100 yards in a game three times while rushing for another eight touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 66 tackles with five going for a loss. Citizen also tallied a pair of sacks and forced fumbles.
Citizen was an honorable mention on the Class 3A All-State team by the LSWA.
