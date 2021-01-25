Family of Sulphur High student struck on Friday speaks out

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - It’s a long road to recovery for a 15-year-old who was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Sulphur while boarding her school bus. A sign, now on the corner of East Burton Street and West Mimosa, where 15-year-old Grace Broussard was hit crossing the street to her bus.
Her family wrote a statement as she’s recovering.
First, we would like to give a special thanks to everyone who stopped at the scene of the accident and circled our Gracie in prayer.
Sulphur High Principal, Mr. Poole was very responsive and compassionate. He swiftly arrived to the hospital and was so very concerned with Grace and us as a family. Sulphur Police Department, not so much.
The entire community has touched our hearts with support and prayer! Thank you everyone and keep those prayers coming. Now that she has had a little time to rest, we have shown her a bit of support for her on Facebook & her smile was sooooo BRIGHT!!
We are turning this horrific situation into awareness! BUS STOP AWARENESS!! Please join us with her hashtag - #stopforgrace.
As everyone knows Grace has a long battle ahead. The man left and went home with a basic citation. Please keep our support and prayers coming! This could be anyone’s baby!
Grace Broussard was crossing the street to board her bus when a driver struck her while the bus was stopped with its lights and stop signs functioning. Her cousin and brother added a sign right where the incident happened with the hashtag “Stop for Grace.”
On the sign - it says, ‘Is it bright enough?’ Taking into consideration comments made about Broussard’s clothing, which in a statement Sulphur Police Department wrote, is not what caused the crash. In fact, the school bus’ stop sign and lights were on when Broussard was hit.
Many believe East Burton St. is a historically dangerous road as drivers oftentimes cross the 40-mile-per hour threshold.
Two years ago, another student was hit just a mile away boarding her school bus.
“As a student, it’s just sad to think you know, you have to look both ways multiple times before you get on the bus,” says Lezlie Mott, Broussard’s cousin. “I understand you can look both ways, but to think you can step into the road and somebody doesn’t care.”
Though her family says, this sign will hopefully serve as a reminder as Broussard continues to recover.
“We can maybe raise awareness, maybe you know, it’ll just bring joy to others to know that we’re trying to make a change.”
Her family says Broussard is getting a little stronger every day. They have created a fundraiser for those that have asked.
To donate, click HERE.
