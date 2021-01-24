LSU picks up commitment from 4-star CB Laterrance Welch from Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornerback Laterrance Welch, a four-star prospect from Lafayette, La., has committed to LSU for the class of 2022.
Welch made the announcement via social media on Sunday, Jan. 24.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back at Acadiana High was recruited by Corey Raymond and Kevin Faulk.
The 247Sports Composite ranks Welch as the No. 156 overall prospect in the country, the No. 18 cornerback, and the No. 9 overall prospect in Louisiana.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Welch’s commitment gives LSU the No. 1 recruiting class in the SEC and No. 3 overall for the class of 2022.
LSU currently has eight hard commits. They are listed below:
- QB Walker Howard - 4-star - St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
- S Bryce Anderson - 4-star - West Brook (Beaumont, Texas)
- CB JaDarian Rhym - 4-star - Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- CB Laterrance Welch - 4-star - Acadiana (Lafayette, La.)
- OG Lucas Taylor - 4-star - St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile, Ala.)
- WR Aaron Anderson - 3-star - Edna Karr (New Orleans, La.)
- WR Decoldest Crawford - 3-star - Green Oaks (Shreveport, La.)
- CB Marcus Scott II - No rating - College Park (The Woodlands, Texas)
