Game-like situations for Cowboys in preseason’s third scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese football took on a different look for its third preseason game as the Cowboys used game-like situations including a set time and score on the clock with the scenarios taking place in the second and fourth quarters as well as an overtime period.
“We put our team in unique situations that weren’t scripted,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “We let them reveal themselves and then our ability to adapt to them. I thought our football team did a good job. We had every scenario you could possibly imagine from an offense and defense perspective.”
Quarterback Cody Orgeron threw for three touchdowns, completing 12 of 18 passes for 236 yards. Orgeron’s three scoring drives took less than a minute each.
The first ended on a 61-yard strike to Severyn Foster, who split the defense to find paydirt. That play was set up by a 33-yard run from Deonta McMahon on a drive that began at the 6-yard line and came after the White Team fumbled on the scrimmage’s first play when Orgeron connected with tight end Jamal Pettigrew.
Orgeron later found Trevor Begue on a 36-yard crossing strike to complete a 6-play, 75-yard drive that took 56 seconds. Orgeron’s final TD pass went to Josh Matthews for a 65-yard catch and run on the drive’s first play.
The Cowboys got another touchdown score from quarterback Walker Wood who played a perfect fake to a 6-yard run in the overtime period.
Bailey Raborn was perfect in field goals, hitting from ranges of 47 and 31 yards. The 47-yarder came in a fourth quarter situation with the game tied at 30-30 and with 27 seconds remaining on the clock.
“The very first series we fumbled on the opening drive which our defense came out and held,” said Wilson. “But we can’t have that. After that we got our footing underneath us. We played fast and struck fast and had some explosive plays.”
On defense, end Isiah Chambers dominated the line and finished with five sacks and three tackles for a loss. Overall, the defensive unit recorded 11 sacks, forced two fumbles and broke up five passes.
“That’s what we expect from him,” said Wilson about Chambers’ play. “He’s a dominant force and a guy that can give trouble to our opponents. Hopefully he can continue on that trend and when we can get him into those one-on-one situations, I like our odds.
“I thought our defense corralled to the ball. They played fast and with tenacity.
“(This scrimmage from last) Much improved,” said Wilson. “A faster pace. We continue to raise the bar, the standard, of what we’re trying to get accomplished and our team continues to answer.”
Newcomer running back Deonta McMahon led all rushers with 77 yards on seven carries while J’Cobi Skinner saw scrimmage action for the first time in the preseason and answer with 42 yards on five carries.
McNeese will return to the practice field on Tuesday when it continues its preparation for the February 13 opener at Tarleton State.
