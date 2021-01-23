SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2021.
Cody Michael Ardoin, 33, Ragley: Residential contractor fraud $1500 or more.
Jordan Mitchell Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
Jaylon Paul Frye, 22, Lake Charles: No stop lights; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.
Samuel Dean Moore, 34, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse batter: child endangerment.
Myaleke Travon Bunch, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; simple battery.
Tammy Dee Pryor, 21, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 counts); armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty; criminal conspiracy.
James Joseph Guillory, 23, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; view outward or inward through windshield or windows, obscuring prohibited; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.
Audrey Gayle Fisher, 19, Lake Charles: Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.
Lindsey James Francis, 20, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.
Christopher Lee Savoy, 44, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Ebone Nicole Nero, 26, Moss Bluff: Simple criminal damage to property less than $500.
