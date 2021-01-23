Cowboys getting ready for second scrimmage, spring season starts Feb. 13th

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As their season nears, Head Coach Frank Wilson says the Cowboys’ excitement has been dialed up over the last few practices, with an emphasis on perfecting the little things.
“The excitement is still there” said Wilson. “I think it’s just re-focused on attention to detail getting this stuff right so that we can play fast.”
In compliance with NCAA guidelines the pokes haven’t tackled a lot, but they have gotten quality days in full pads to allow for some physicality.Wilson says the team will take a methodical approach to how physical they can be with each other.
“Physicality is a big thing for us, but we’re going to be smart in our approach as we develop our football team and prepare our football team at an ideal time to scale back and then do the game planning the schematics advantage things that are for us” Wilson said.
The team will scrimmage Saturday in a best versus best format. It’s a different approach to see how the team retains what they learned in the classroom and at practice.
“It’s a big day for our play callers, it’s a big day for our football team as we get an array of things from free willing zones and base downs to third downs to short yardage to two minute to four minute. At times two point conversions, overtime and so we’ll have a myriad of situations” Wilson added.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.