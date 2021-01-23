CDC extends eviction moratorium

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a recent statement, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, announced that the current eviction moratorium will be extended until at least March 31, 2021.
Walensky says the pandemic presents historic threats, and it has triggered a housing affordability crisis that affects some communities more than others.
“Despite extensive mitigation efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in America at a concerning pace. We must act to get cases down and keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings — like shelters — where COVID-19 can take an even stronger foothold.”
