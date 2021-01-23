CARLYSS HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities released the identity of the homicide suspect in relation to the Carlyss homicide.
Investigators found William Clark 43, of Sulphur, in his home on Thursday night.
During the investigation, detectives spoke to Clark’s girlfriend, Kerrk S. Monic, 32, of Sulphur, who initially told them she wasn’t home when the incident occurred. She later admitted that she and Clark were having an argument, which resulted in Monic shooting him with a handgun. Detectives later found the handgun in Monic’s car.
During the investigation, detectives also found methamphetamine in Monic’s possession.
Kerrk S Monic, the victims girlfriend, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder and drug possession.
Her bond was set at $515,000.
