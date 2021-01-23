After Further Review: Five takes on potential replacements for Drew Brees

- There’s an interesting vibe surrounding the end of the Brees era, and the start of another. Should he retire (which he hasn’t yet officially done), everyone is eager to see what comes next. There’s also a sense of security given the Saints went 8-1 without him over the last two seasons. I would caution though, that not having Brees for a small window of time is not remotely the same as not having him at all. In both cases with Hill and Teddy Bridgewater, they had success, but there were moments of concern. There was even rumblings that both players were very close to getting pulled, but Brees returned before it ever became a real issue. Bottom line, Payton has never had to deal with instability at the quarterback position as a head coach. There’s a chance it’s a seamless transition to the next guy, but there’s also a chance that it isn’t.