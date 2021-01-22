Westlake man accused of chasing woman with a machete

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder for chasing a woman with a machete, according to the Westlake Police Department.
Westlake Police say they were dispatched to Magnolia Street on Jan. 20, 2021, in regards to the incident.
The victim told detectives that she’d gone over to Luis Alberto Quintano Cantero, 34, of Westlake, to talk to him about the two children that they have together. But when she arrived she says Luis was drunk after being up all-night drinking and told her to leave.
However, the victim says that when she started walking towards her vehicle Luis grabbed a large rusted machete and started swinging it at items on his porch and then at her. The victim says she made it to her car just before Luis could reach her and that he swung the weapon in front of the vehicle before she could return home. She says he then sent her a text message saying that he was going to cut her head off and that God was ready to meet her in Heaven.
An arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder was obtained for Luis’ arrest. Detectives then arrested Luis and booked him into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
