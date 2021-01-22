SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 21, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 21, 2021.
Micheal J. Reed, 61, Villeplatte: Sexual battery (3 charges).
Jesse Ray Pitcher, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Allen Hebert, 36, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Diego Guimaraes Pedro, 33, Breaux Bridge: Instate detainer; fourth offense DWI.
Brandon Demars Stevens, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 25, Lake Charles: Pregnant victim; contempt of court (2 charges).
Kerri Seeney Monic, 32, Sulphur: Second-degree murder; possession of a Schedule II drug.
