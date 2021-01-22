Sports Person of the Week - Raven Guillory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saint Louis Lady Saints are off to another hot start this season. The team is 10-1 and is undefeated in district play. Junior shooting guard Raven Guillory has been a major part of their success.
“She’s doing some good things for our team right now and that’s why I think our record is the way it is right now because of her” said head coach Tony Johnson.
Those good things aren’t always instant, but eventually it all began to click for the Saints.
“I mean so far it started off rough, and then now I’m just getting the hang of it. Now it’s flowing” said shooting guard Raven Guillory.
Most recently, Guillory finished with 15 points in the Lady Saints’ 53-30 win over South Beauregard. Head Coach Tony Johnson has seen a lot of improvement in her game since joining the team last year.
“She’s got better! She’s not only just a setup shooter now” Johnson said. “She can take the ball to the basket she grew from that from last year just practicing and watching the game and doing the things she’s supposed to do at practice with the drills and things like that.”
Coach Johnson helped Guillory to focus on things that she could improve on to help her game.
“Playing for this school is just a good opportunity for me just to get better and better because just feeding off my team is just making me play better as a person and as a player” said Guillory.
Guillory said Johnson’s influence is a big reason why.
“He impacted me a lot because he pushed me every day and like pushed me harder and once, he pushed me harder that makes me pick up my momentum like oh yeah coach on me about this and then I’m going to go home and work harder and do this and go harder on this. Like the stuff that I messed up on” Guillory added.
While the focus is on a championship now, Guillory is hoping basketball helps her achieve personal life goals as well.
“Just to go to college and be a vet, but at least go to basketball, but if I don’t just go to be a vet” Guillory said.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.