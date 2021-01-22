Sheriff Mancuso announces property tax payment methods

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso has announced that 2020 property taxes notices are currently being mailed and the multiple ways that residents can pay their taxes.
Taxpayers can choose to pay their 2020 property taxes online at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office website at www.cpso.com by using a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express credit card. You may also pay by phone by calling 1-888-877-0450. Taxpayers may also view and print their bill from the website.
“We are always looking for ways to make it more convenient for the taxpayers to pay their taxes,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “If you choose to pay online, there will be no lines to stand in and you will be able to pay your taxes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”
However, those who want to pay in person also have the ability to do so at the following locations:
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Office
Magnolia Life Building: 1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100, Lake Charles
Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (open through lunch)
Payments can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.
Sulphur (West Cal) CPSO Law Enforcement Center
1525 Cypress St., Sulphur
Monday through Friday 8:00 to 4:00 p.m. (closed for lunch 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m.)
Payments can be made using checks, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Cash is not accepted at this location.
Vinton Law Enforcement Center
1302 Center St., Vinton
Tuesday, February 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Payments at this location can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.
DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center
618 E Center St., DeQuincy
Wednesday, February 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Payments at this location can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.
Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center
115 Bronco Lane, Lake Charles
Thursday, February 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Payments at this location can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.
For information concerning payment of taxes, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Division at (337) 491-3680. For information concerning assessment, address changes, and homestead, please call the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office at (337) 721-3000.
The deadline to make payment for the 2020 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is March 2, 2021. Any payments received after March 2, 2021 will be charged 1% interest per month and are subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.