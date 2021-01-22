Penalty phase to be held again for Kevin Daigle, convicted of killing trooper

“All law enforcement, whether it’s state police, deputies, city police, our first responders, our firefighters, they need to know when they walk out that door they are not by themselves. That they have somebody who has their back.” Though they all knew it might take years before it was over. “I think that the appellate process is entirely too long, too many bites at the same apple by the defendant,” DeRosier said in 2019. “We need to speed up that process.”