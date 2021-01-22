Lake Charles man sentenced for armed robbery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to 25 years and 15 years today, both of which are to run concurrent with one another.
Sidney Bland, 35, Lake Charles was sentenced to 25 years Department of Corrections, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, on one count armed robbery with a firearm, as well as 15 years Department of Corrections, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, on one count possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
His sentence was ordered to run concurrent with each other.
Bland pleaded guilty on January 15, 2020 to armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bland remained in jail awaiting sentencing and testified as a prosecution witness at the trial of his co-defendant.
Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
