Homeowner insurance tops list for hurricane claim complaints

In 2015, the Louisiana Department of Insurance re-organized its complaint function so that a new division handled all complaints, whether about life insurance, health insurance, property insurance or any other insurance issue. Trained complaint specialists listen to a consumer’s account of a problem, contact the company on their behalf, investigate the situation, and determine whether the company has complied with Louisiana law and the provisions of the consumer’s contract. Most complaints are resolved within 30 days. If a larger pattern of complaints is observed, it can trigger a broader investigation of a company known as a market conduct exam.