FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers to start off the day, cloudy and rainy weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off to a rainy start on this Friday morning as we are seeing showers push across Southwest Louisiana with the main focus of rain remaining north of I-10. Shower come to and end around daybreak, but we remain cloudy with the chance of some light rain through the afternoon with a cloudy forecast heading into the weekend.
Temperatures are off to a mild start this morning as we are sitting in the lower 60′s once again and couple that with dew points in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s its a muggy start to the day. Visibility this morning is on the low side as we are seeing the lower clouds as well as rain pushing through, with areas further to the south dealing with patchy fog once again. Through the early morning hours the widespread rain will gradually come to an end as it pushes eastward and we are left with a cloudy afternoon with a few areas of light rain possible. Temperatures are still on the mild side as we top off in the middle and upper 60′s during the afternoon and the warmer weather doesn’t look to go anywhere as we see a warm weekend ahead.
For those with any plans that may involve being outdoors Saturday still looks to be the better out of the two days as it will be the drier day, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Saturday morning starts off in the lower and middle 50′s, which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year and the warmer starts will also be a signal for warm afternoons although Saturday will be the coolest day out of the last several with highs in the lower to middle 60′s. Grab the rain gear once again though if you are heading out the door as a front will lift up from the south and provide the chance for a few showers and storms as we head into Sunday morning. We may get a break heading into Sunday afternoon, but don’t put the rain gear up for good as we see our next cold front push in on Monday with more rain and storms during the day.
Highs stay in the lower 70′s for both Sunday and into Monday before we drop back into the upper 60′s for both Tuesday and Wednesday behind the front. Tuesday looks to be a relatively dry day, but a mostly cloudy one as we are watching a front to the west that will bring a little better chance of rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday before drier air moves in for Thursday and Friday. Lows overnight stay on the mild side but a little closer to average for this time of year in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
