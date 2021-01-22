FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers to start off the day, cloudy and rainy weekend ahead

For those with any plans that may involve being outdoors Saturday still looks to be the better out of the two days as it will be the drier day, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Saturday morning starts off in the lower and middle 50′s, which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year and the warmer starts will also be a signal for warm afternoons although Saturday will be the coolest day out of the last several with highs in the lower to middle 60′s. Grab the rain gear once again though if you are heading out the door as a front will lift up from the south and provide the chance for a few showers and storms as we head into Sunday morning. We may get a break heading into Sunday afternoon, but don’t put the rain gear up for good as we see our next cold front push in on Monday with more rain and storms during the day.