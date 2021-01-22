FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with areas of fog developing tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a rather dreary day across Southwest Louisiana, most of the showers have ended and radar is only showing a few very isolated pockets of drizzle that will continue to be possible through the evening hours. Expect clouds to hang around as temperatures slowly drop into the 50s overnight. Areas of fog are also expected to begin developing which could stick around through the early morning hours of Saturday.
Rain chances look to stay low through the day on Saturday despite the lack of sunshine. Overcast skies through the day will keep temperatures slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s. By late Saturday night into early Sunday, rain begins to return with scattered showers quickly on the return by Sunday morning. This as a warm front lifts back over the area, sending temperatures back into the lower 70s.
Another cold front will move into the area by Monday and send a line of showers and thunderstorms through the area. This will be a fast-moving line which will keep rain amounts low. Behind this front, lows drop into the upper 40s Tuesday. This busy weather pattern will continue much of next week with another front on the way by next Wednesday. Overall, temperatures will remain mild for January with highs in the 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
