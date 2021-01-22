Cryer To Miss Next Two Games Due To COVID

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese head women’s basketball coach Kacie Cryer will miss the next two games due to COVID protocol while assistant coach Patrece Carter will miss the next seven days due to contact tracing.
“On Jan. 21 during our team testing protocol, I found out that I tested positive for COVID 19,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Due to these results, I will now quarantine for the next 10 days and will miss both our Nicholls and Lamar games. While I’m disappointed and hate to have this happen, the most important thing is that our staff and players remain healthy during these times.”
Cryer said she is experiencing only mild symptoms from the virus.
“Although we’re taking every precaution necessary and following all the rules and guidelines, this virus should be taken very seriously,” said Cryer. “It’s important to remember to wear a mask at all times, wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your mouth or face, and socially distance yourselves from others.
McNeese (4-7 overall, 4-0 SLC), which is off to its best conference start since the 2011-12 season, will return to the court next Wednesday, January 27 to host Nicholls followed by a Jan. 30 road game at Lamar. Both are expected to return for the February 6 game at Central Arkansas.
“With the contract tracing protocol that is in place, coach Carter will have to quarantine for the next seven days as well. Assistant coach Amanda Clemons will serve as head coach alongside assistant coach Grant Fontenot. I am very fortunate to have an amazing staff that can handle any responsibilities while I’m away and they will do a great job with our ladies.”
The Cowgirls are one of three unbeaten teams in the Southland Conference, joined by Stephen F. Austin (5-0) and Houston Baptist (1-0). McNeese’s regularly scheduled game at HBU on Saturday was postponed earlier in the week due to COVID protocols put in place by HBU.
“We have a resilient group of 12 ladies who have handled many obstacles thrown their way like the true champions they are. These ladies are ready to continue to work and push on. I am very proud of them daily.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.