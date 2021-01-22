Cowboys visit HBU to begin 5-game road swing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Coming off a tough, four-point loss at home against Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese will look to pick up its first Southland Conference win of the season on Saturday when it visits HBU at 5 p.m.
The game will broadcast live on the McNeese Radio Network (92.1 FM and mymagiclc.com) while a video stream will be available courtesy of HBU Athletics for a small fee. Links can be found on the McNeese Sports website.
McNeese (6-8, 0-5 SLC) has dropped five straight after last Wednesday’s nail-biting, 92-88 loss to the Lions. The Cowboys are searching for their first win on the road this season while this one will be the right time to grab it as it’s the first of five straight away from home.
HBU (2-11, 1-4) has lost four straight games since defeating Northwestern State 99-93 in overtime in its league opener.
THE SERIES:
Saturday will be the 27th meeting with McNeese holding a 19-7 lead. The Cowboys won both games last year, 102-89 in Lake Charles then 100-80 in Houston, and have won five of the last six meetings.
TRENDING COWBOYS:
• KeyShawn Feazell has scored double-digits in nine straight games with his only single-digit scoing game coming in the opener at Nebraska.
• Feazell has scored 20 or more in 2 of the last 4 outings and is averaging 17.8 ppg in SLC games.
• After going through a bit of a slump from long range, Dru Kuxhausen came to life against SLU and knocked down 5 of 7 from behind the arc, giving him 50 made 3s on the season. He’s made 8 of 17 from long range in the last two games.
• A.J. Lawson is averaging a unique double-double the last two games - 18 points and 11 assists per game. He’s flirted with a triple-double the last two outings and in 3 of the last 5 games.
• Carlos Rosario has scored double-digits three straight games, averaging 17 points and 85 percent shooting (23 of 27).
FAST BREAK FACTS:
• McNeese leads the Southland Conference and ranks No. 2 in the nation with 20.7 assists per game and 1st in SLC, 2nd in NCAA with 290 total assists
• The Cowboys have dished out 20 or more assists 8 times this season.
• The Cowboys have scored 100 points or more three times this season, all at home. The school record is seven, that coming last season.
• 4 times this year, McNeese has had six double-figure scorers and 10 times with at least four double-digit scorers in a game
• McNeese has made 50 percent or better from the field in 10 of 14 games this season.
• Dru Kuxhausen has knocked down 175 three-pointers in his career, ranking him 5th on the McNeese career list. Demond Mallet holds the record with 331 followed by Diego Kapelan 295, Jason Coleman 267 and Edward Garriet 229.
PROJECTED LINEUP:
G, A.J. Lawson (12.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.6 apg)
G, Dru Kuxhausen (12.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, .435 3FG)
G, Collin Warren (9.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 spg)
F, Carlos Rosario (10.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, .649 FG)
F, KeyShawn Feazell (14.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, .598 FG)
