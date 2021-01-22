Calcasieu Parish officials discuss long-term goals for current homeless, housing situation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Housing is and will remain one of the greatest long-term recovery needs in Southwest Louisiana following Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“Right now the main focus is identifying the resources that are still left in our parish,” Calcasieu Police Jury Human Services Director Tarek Polite.
It doesn’t warrant a reminder - that Hurricanes Laura and Delta left much of the parish in ruins.
“Lake Charles is one of the few communities of its size that doesn’t have some type of emergency type shelter,” Polite said.
Leaving those who were already vulnerable in a compromised situation.
“If I had to gauge the amount of chronically homeless individuals in the parish and some may disagree with me...it’s between 50 to 150, maybe 200...but the number of people who are at-risk could be in the thousands.”
With most of the resources available to the homeless destroyed by the storms, Polite said his department has to take a calculated approach to meeting basic needs.
“When I first started the main challenge was funding...now 20 years later, we have money but no housing units.”
He says the awareness of chronic homelessness and those at-risk of becoming homeless has also changed, along with the immediate need to find long-term solutions.
“You’re going to have housing rebuilt, there’s no question about it. However, if it’s not being built where people can afford it, it will create a hardship for everyone. So, that will be the piece that we have to address.”
In a time and place where demand is high and resources are few... Polite says one of the department’s main goals is to strategize affordable housing projects and have a shelter built in Lake Charles hopefully within 3 to 5 years.
Since the storm, the Calcasieu Police Jury has filled 20 of its 55 Permanent Supportive Housing slots for chronic homeless individuals.
PSH is a partnership between local housing authorities, the Louisiana Department of Health, and other entities.
President Biden has made the affordable housing crisis one of his administration’s top priorities, offering a $640 billion dollar, 10-year plan.
Many of the provisions in Biden’s legislative proposal are a direct response to the acute needs generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they also would deliver important, long-term improvements to critical housing and social safety net programs necessary to creating a more just response to the climate crisis.
Among the initiatives in the new relief proposal:
- An extension of the federal eviction moratorium through September 2021 with as many as 40 million people at continued risk of eviction;
- $30 billion in emergency rental and utility assistance;
- $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals earning under $75k per year;
- $5 billion to address the health and housing needs of people experiencing homelessness; and
- $5 billion for energy and water utility assistance, with millions of households months behind and few states with moratoriums still in effect.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.