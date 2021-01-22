BREAKING: CPSO investigating homicide in Carlyss

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A homicide in Carlyss is currently being investigated by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators are on the scene now at Walker Road near Pete Seay Road where William Clark, 43, was found dead inside a home.
According to Sheriff Tony Mancuso, the crime took place late this afternoon, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
As of right now, CPSO is not releasing any information on the cause of death, though they do say it is likely not a random act of violence.
KPLC’s Jennifer Lott interviewed Sheriff Mancuso on the investigation:
Sheriff Tony Mancuso is asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3600.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.