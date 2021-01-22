Authorities release new information on Carlyss homicide arrest

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department has released additional information on the suspect arrested last night in a Carylss homicide.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a Sulphur residence on Walker Road in regards to a deceased man around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2021.
When deputies arrived at the location they found the victim, William S. Clark, 43, of Sulphur, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
During their investigation, detectives spoke with Clark’s girlfriend, Kerri S. Monic, 32, of Sulphur, who they say initially told them that she was not home when the incident occurred. But detectives say she later admitted that she and Clark were having an argument, at which time she shot him with a handgun. Detectives found the handgun they believe to be the murder weapon inside Monic’s vehicle.
While investigating, detectives also learned that Monic was in possession of methamphetamine.
Monic was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for second-degree murder and possession of a Schedule II drug. Judge Kendrick Guidry has set her bond at $515,000.
