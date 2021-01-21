SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2021

January 21, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2021.

Lucas Percy Langley, 47, Westlake: Monetary instrument abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alex Arlandus Richard, 47, Ville Platte: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; mischief.

Justin Michael Marks, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); security required; expired inspection tag; theft under $1,000; aggravated flight from an officer; use of multiple beam loading equipment; improper passing; no license; speeding; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to obey traffic signals.

Donavon Javon Dellafosse, 23, Lake Charles: first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Pamela Sheils Monk, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jamar Anthony Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Bryce Travis Krueger, 40, Pasadena, TX: Contempt of court.

Jerron Cyril Slaughter, 41, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mickey Harold Golden, 73, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape.

Chelsie Lea Vincent, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

David James Ashworth, 27, Zwolle: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.

Jessica Ashley Pine, 35, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles (2 charges).

Luis Alberto Quintano-Cantarero, 34, Westlake: Attempted second-degree murder.

