SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2021.
Lucas Percy Langley, 47, Westlake: Monetary instrument abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alex Arlandus Richard, 47, Ville Platte: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; mischief.
Justin Michael Marks, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); security required; expired inspection tag; theft under $1,000; aggravated flight from an officer; use of multiple beam loading equipment; improper passing; no license; speeding; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to obey traffic signals.
Donavon Javon Dellafosse, 23, Lake Charles: first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Pamela Sheils Monk, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jamar Anthony Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Bryce Travis Krueger, 40, Pasadena, TX: Contempt of court.
Jerron Cyril Slaughter, 41, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mickey Harold Golden, 73, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape.
Chelsie Lea Vincent, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
David James Ashworth, 27, Zwolle: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.
Jessica Ashley Pine, 35, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles (2 charges).
Luis Alberto Quintano-Cantarero, 34, Westlake: Attempted second-degree murder.
