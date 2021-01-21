Sulphur woman indicted for murder of her boyfriend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The girlfriend of the South Irwin Street homicide victim has been indicted on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Chelsey Paige White, 24, Sulphur was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020 when Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Irwin Street after receiving a report of a stabbing around 7:23 p.m.
When officers arrived they found Byron Ray laying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. First aid was given to Ray until paramedics arrived at the scene.
Ray was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
White has been charged on the following:
· One count of second-degree murder
· One count of obstruction of justice
