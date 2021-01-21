St. James DE Saivion Jones ready to put pen to paper and sign with LSU

VACHERIE (WVUE) - LSU signed 20 recruits on early National Signing Day, but Tiger verbal commit {Say-ve-un} Saivion Jones didn’t put pen to paper in December. But don’t worry LSU fans he’ll sign in February with his St. James teammates.
“Yeah, yes sir. We came up with that. We just felt that, we all played together, we’re brothers, we should sign together. I though that was a great idea,” said Saivion Jones.
So LSU fans chill out, you’ll still sign with the Tigers in a couple of weeks, correct?
“Yes sir,” said Jones.
Nine signees are on campus for the spring semester, and Jones can’t wait to join them this summer.
“We got a group chat with 2021 commits, and the dudes that are already there. They’re showing what the life is. I’m just getting pumped up, and getting really excited,” said Jones.
When Jones suits up for the Tigers, expect to see an aggressive, relentless defensive end.
“You’re going to see an athlete. A guy that really works in the weight room, that’s a sponge. Whatever you coach, that’s what he’s going to give back. He’s going to be a complete player,” said St. James head coach Robert Valdez.
Jones not only excelled on the football field here for four years. But he’s also playing basketball averaging 15 points a game, and this spring he’ll run track for the Wildcats
