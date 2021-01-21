Pelicans fall 118-102 to Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (WAFB) - The Pelicans weren’t able to get a winning streak going, falling to the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
New Orleans (5-8) suffered a 118-102 to the Jazz (10-4). The Pelicans have dropped six of their past seven games. The Jazz have won six-straight.
Zion Williamson led the Pels with 32 points. He also had five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. It was the first time in his NBA career that he’s scored 30 points in back-to-back games. He put up 31 points against Sacramento in a 128-123 victory.
Brandon Ingram added 17 points, four assists, and three rebounds. He and Williamson were the only two New Orleans players to score in double figures. They both played 35 minutes.
After missing three games with a knee injury, Lonzo Ball returned to the court for the Pelicans. He finished with seven points, four assists, and three steals.
Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 28 points. He also had seven rebounds. He was 4-of-7 from 3-point range. As a team, Utah made 21 shots from beyond the arc.
The Pelicans and Jazz will run it back again on Thursday, Jan. 21.
