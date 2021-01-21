Patient at local mental health facility accused of inappropriately touching other patients

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a sexual assault complaint at a local mental health facility.
A male patient is accused of inappropriately touching two other patients, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
The male patient, who has not been identified, was arrested Thursday morning on three counts of felony sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
Representatives of Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Lake Charles said they could not provide information about any patient’s care, due to privacy laws.
Oceans’ full statement: “Providing a safe and healing environment for patients is our top priority. We take the concerns of patients and family members seriously and thoroughly investigate any allegations that are brought to our attention. Federal privacy laws prevent us from providing any information about any patient’s care.”
