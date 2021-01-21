New Biden administration could impact local trade

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The new Biden administration is looking to move the economy forward. Locally, a new take on trade could have an impact on Lake Charles exports.
“We have to get some sanity back into our trade policies,” said economist Michael Kurth.
The economic expert is anticipating positive changes to international trade with the new governmental shift.
Kurth who is also a former professor at McNeese said rebuilding the economy may require the united states to be more engaged and open when it comes to trading with the rest of the world.
“To go and think that we can do better by ourselves, on our own …as an economist, I would say that’s goofy thinking.”
He said that in Lake Charles we have a very “export intensive economy” that is directly affected by global trade.
“I think that Lake Charles has a strong future.”
The retired professor expects the natural gas and petrochemical industry to come back just fine. Although he thinks the future holds serious concerns, he says it may even take a new approach when it comes to rebuilding the economy to move the nation forward.
“The way out of this is not to follow the breadcrumbs back to where we were because the birds ate those breadcrumbs. You’re going to have to find a whole new path out. You’re going to have to find a whole new economy.”
