Lake Charles man indicted on charges of sexual battery, rape

Lake Charles man indicted on charges of sexual battery, rape
Tobias Andrews, 26, Lake Charles was indicted by a grand jury on two counts today. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Davon Cole | January 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 5:06 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was indicted by a grand jury today on one count of sexual battery of a victim under 13 and first-degree rape.

Tobias O’neal Andrews, 26, Lake Charles was arrested on Oct. 23, 2020, after police were notified about the alleged incidents on Oct. 14.

Andrews has been charged with the following:

· Sexual battery of a victim under 13

· First-degree rape

Both incidents happening on or around the date of the initial allegations.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.