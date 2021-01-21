Lake Charles man indicted on charges of sexual battery, rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was indicted by a grand jury today on one count of sexual battery of a victim under 13 and first-degree rape.
Tobias O’neal Andrews, 26, Lake Charles was arrested on Oct. 23, 2020, after police were notified about the alleged incidents on Oct. 14.
Andrews has been charged with the following:
· Sexual battery of a victim under 13
· First-degree rape
Both incidents happening on or around the date of the initial allegations.
