Inauguration Day: Local AKA chapter reflects on Kamala Harris becoming first female vice president

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Along with an unprecedented inauguration, Kamala Harris also made history Wednesday.
Harris becomes the first woman, first Asian, and first African-American to hold the office of vice president.
In reaction to the historic event--Pye Brown and Nicole Simien, members of the Zeta Psi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. said Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony serves as validation for women everywhere.
It was a moment in history not only for American politics but for black and brown women across the nation.
“This is history...it has really validated all the gifts and talents of not only black women but women period,” said AKA golden soror Pye Brown.
Born in 1929, Brown said she never thought she’d live to see a woman of color in the White House let alone a sorority sister.
“I was so happy, I really had tears in my eyes. I cry easily but they’re happy tears because I’ve seen a lot and I’ve been through a lot,” said Brown.
Nicole Simien, also an AKA, said Harris’s journey not only inspires but gives the organization a sense of pride to continue their call to service, especially at the local level.
“This gives us such a sense of pride...not only in our sorority but for women in general,” said Simien. “We are providing service with excellence in our community. So, all eyes are on us as leaders but more so as women leaders.”
Both women believe that Harris’s legacy as an AKA and HBCU graduate shows that the country wants to see more diversity and representation on Capitol Hill.
“Of course we still have a lot of work to do to level the playing field however if we can get the country back to a sense of unity and pride for all of us...that’s the number one thing for me,” said Simien.
“Her being vice president...It says a lot and having watched her speeches and all that she’s done, it’s just beautiful,” said Brown.
