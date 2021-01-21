FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off to a foggy start, rain returns this afternoon and for Friday

Temperatures are mild once again as we are sitting about 20 degrees above average for this time of year this morning as we are in the lower 60′s across the region, and winds are light out of the south as we await the arrival of the next front. Temperatures will slowly warm through the day and we once again will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s despite not seeing much in the way of sunshine throughout the day as clouds will be dominant. Before heading off to work and school make sure to grab a rain coat or umbrella as we will see rain moving in as we head into the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but we aren’t expecting any severe weather as the rain moves through, but there is the possibility of a rumble of thunder overnight. Rain will continue off and on throughout the night with some of the more persistent rain off to the north closer to the low pressure.