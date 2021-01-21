FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off to a foggy start, rain returns this afternoon and for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A foggy start is around for our Thursday as winds have turned back out of the south and that has raised our dew points back into the lower 60′s and with our actual temperatures in the lower 60′s fog has formed in many areas. The fog will burn off throughout the day, but then we have to turn towards our rain chances as they increase for the afternoon.
Temperatures are mild once again as we are sitting about 20 degrees above average for this time of year this morning as we are in the lower 60′s across the region, and winds are light out of the south as we await the arrival of the next front. Temperatures will slowly warm through the day and we once again will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s despite not seeing much in the way of sunshine throughout the day as clouds will be dominant. Before heading off to work and school make sure to grab a rain coat or umbrella as we will see rain moving in as we head into the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but we aren’t expecting any severe weather as the rain moves through, but there is the possibility of a rumble of thunder overnight. Rain will continue off and on throughout the night with some of the more persistent rain off to the north closer to the low pressure.
We end the week on a rainy note as we start Friday off with showers moving through, and that will continue as we head into the middle part of our day before the showers begin to taper off from west to east heading into the afternoon. Highs will still be on the mild side thanks to winds out of the south as we head back into the middle and upper 60′s with plenty of cloud cover. If you have any evening plans for Friday they will be rain free as winds turn back out of the northerly and easterly direction for a short time. Saturday morning starts off a little cooler as we are back into the lower 50′s as slightly drier air works its way into Southwest Louisiana and that will persist through most of Saturday as highs are slightly cooler in the lower and middle 60′s.
Into Saturday night winds turn back out of the south and that will also bring back some rain chances as we head overnight and into the first half of our Sunday as we can expect a few showers and storms. Sunday doesn’t look to be a washout as a break in the showers looks to come as we head into the afternoon before the main cold front moves through with more rain on Monday. Into next week we keep the clouds around as well as the chance for a few showers through Thursday with highs steady in the upper 60′s to near 70. Have a great Thursday and don’t forget to grab the rain gear before heading out!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.