FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, rainy evening and overnight ahead with mild temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dreary weather through the day has already led to quite a number of scattered light rain showers, focused especially over our northern parishes, but we now begin to see some light drizzle and showers a little farther southward which look to at least dampen the interstate corridor for the afternoon commute. This rain remains light and likely will for much of the evening, coming in more of a numerous coverage through the evening and overnight.
Temperatures won’t budge much this evening and it’s also possible the light drizzle and mist could slightly lower the visibility a bit. Expect more rain through the evening and especially overnight as a front moves closer to our area. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but no severe weather will accompany this weather maker tonight or tomorrow. We’ll see low temperatures only a few degrees lower than now, in the lower 60s.
More rain to start the day on your Friday will very likely affect your morning commute in some way, with additional off and on showers through the morning and afternoon as the slow moving front inches closer from the north. It should approach our coastline by early evening with the bulk of the rain tapering off except for coastal locations and areas especially from Jennings and points east.
Clouds will linger into Saturday with only a few spotty sprinkles at best, with a warm front lifting back up over the state on Sunday. This will increase temperatures back into the 70s and also bring scattered showers especially by Sunday afternoon and evening. More rain into Monday as yet another cold front marches through the area. This should slightly cool temperatures for Tuesday, but the pattern stays active with more wet weather on the return by the following Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
