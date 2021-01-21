FBI asks for Lake Area community’s help in finding Capitol Hill rioters

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The FBI continues to search for those who had a hand in the Capitol Hill riots almost two weeks ago.
On HWY 90 in Sulphur, the FBI has put up a billboard asking for the Lake Area’s help.
Investigators are asking for citizens to report tips on several people who the FBI is trying to identify in association with the attack on the Capitol.
They’ve already made over 100 arrests, but more than 200 case files have been opened.
The agency is putting out pictures of those accused of crimes like assault on federal officers and violence at the United States Capitol.
“A teenager would probably say ‘don’t rat them out,’ but on the other hand, you’re dealing with your personal conscious,” said Robbie Guillory of Sulphur, “I can’t be the judge of that.”
Guillory compares these investigations to the response to previous riots in the U.S.
“Prior things have happened in our country that should’ve been chased after as aggressively as they’re doing this. It’s not even-handed.”
She says violence is not the answer when trying to make a statement.
“There’s ways to let your voice be heard without being violent. We just celebrated Martin Luther King. He had a dream, and his dream was peace, and it was nonviolent, and I’m all about that, but it takes dialogue.”
Guillory says she has hope for our nation’s future.
“We’re at what seems to be the darkest time in our nation on many levels, and yet, a light shines the brightest when it’s the darkest. I’m expecting, as many of my Christian contemporaries are, that God’s bringing great revival.”
The FBI is supporting peaceful protests but is asking anyone with information on suspicious activities or planned acts of violence to contact them by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting fbi.gov/USCapitol.
