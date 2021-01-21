Cowgirls visit SMU for DH on Friday

DALLAS – McNeese Cowgirl tennis will return to action on Friday when it takes on SMU in a double-header beginning at 9 a.m. with the second match to follow at 1.
The Cowgirls (0-2) opened the season last weekend with losses at Rice and Houston while SMU (2-1) picked up two season-opening wins over Abilene Christian before falling to No. 4 Texas by a 7-0 score.
The matches are closed to the general public due to COVID guidelines but links to live results and a live video stream can be found on the McNeese Sports website.
SMU defeated the Cowgirls by a 7-0 score last February in the last meeting.
Last weekend, Carlotta Romito played as the No. 1 single followed by Sofia San Jose Moreno at No. 2, Matilde Mulatero No. 3, Natalia Ballo No. 4, Luna Jokanovic No. 5, and Hanna Blinouskaya No. 6.
In doubles action, San Jose Moreno and Jokanovic team at the No. 1 spot, Blinouskaya and Romito at No. 2, and Ballo and Mulatero at No. 3.
